    Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force [Image 5 of 6]

    Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Travis Burcham    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    PDF cover and mobile header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force issue (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/The-Future-of-the-Air-Force/).
    Designed to visually show Department of the Air Force energy initiatives highlighted in the issue. Created in Photoshop and Illustrator.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 8183229
    VIRIN: 231106-O-HR740-6097
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Energy
    Airman Magazine
    USAF
    DAF
    DMMA

