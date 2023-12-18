PDF cover and mobile header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force issue (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/The-Future-of-the-Air-Force/).
Designed to visually show Department of the Air Force energy initiatives highlighted in the issue. Created in Photoshop and Illustrator.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8183229
|VIRIN:
|231106-O-HR740-6097
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT