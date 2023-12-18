PDF cover and mobile header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force issue (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/The-Future-of-the-Air-Force/).

Designed to visually show Department of the Air Force energy initiatives highlighted in the issue. Created in Photoshop and Illustrator.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:38 Photo ID: 8183229 VIRIN: 231106-O-HR740-6097 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 3.04 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.