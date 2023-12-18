Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary, AFFORGEN Changes Deployments, A-Staffs for Air Expeditionary Wings [Image 1 of 6]

    Around the Air Force: Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary, AFFORGEN Changes Deployments, A-Staffs for Air Expeditionary Wings

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Travis Burcham    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Graphic created for the Around the Air Force broadcast series used on af.mil and social platforms. Layout in Photoshop from a black and white original photo from the Berlin Airlift (the feature story of the video). Composed and colorized in Photoshop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 8183225
    VIRIN: 230714-O-HR740-1073
    Resolution: 2715x1529
    Size: 876.24 KB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary, AFFORGEN Changes Deployments, A-Staffs for Air Expeditionary Wings [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Around the Air Force: Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary, AFFORGEN Changes Deployments, A-Staffs for Air Expeditionary Wings
    Airman Magazine: STEM Initatives
    Airman Magazine Flag Logo
    Airman Magazine: Science and the Warfighter
    Airman Magazine: The Future of the Air Force
    Airman Magazine: Year in Review 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMA
    USAF
    ATAF
    DMMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT