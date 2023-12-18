Graphic created for the Around the Air Force broadcast series used on af.mil and social platforms. Layout in Photoshop from a black and white original photo from the Berlin Airlift (the feature story of the video). Composed and colorized in Photoshop.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8183225
|VIRIN:
|230714-O-HR740-1073
|Resolution:
|2715x1529
|Size:
|876.24 KB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary, AFFORGEN Changes Deployments, A-Staffs for Air Expeditionary Wings [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT