Main header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for the STEM Initiatives issue of Airman Magazine (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/STEM-Initiatives/). Designed to visually represent the aspects of STEM initiatives the Air Force highlighted in the issue. Created using Photoshop and Illustrator.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:38 Photo ID: 8183226 VIRIN: 230819-O-HR740-1711 Resolution: 4446x2500 Size: 5.42 MB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Magazine: STEM Initatives [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.