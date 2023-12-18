PDF cover and mobile header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for Airman Magazine: Science and the Warfighter issue (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/Science-and-the-Warfighter/).

Designed to visually show science initiatives ranging from mechanical engineering to biological research and how it relates to the warfighter. Created in Photoshop (to include colorizing the main photo which was originally black and white) and Illustrator.

Date Taken: 10.03.2023