    Airman Magazine: Science and the Warfighter [Image 4 of 6]

    Airman Magazine: Science and the Warfighter

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Travis Burcham    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    PDF cover and mobile header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for Airman Magazine: Science and the Warfighter issue (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/Science-and-the-Warfighter/).
    Designed to visually show science initiatives ranging from mechanical engineering to biological research and how it relates to the warfighter. Created in Photoshop (to include colorizing the main photo which was originally black and white) and Illustrator.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 8183228
    VIRIN: 231003-O-HR740-1901
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Magazine: Science and the Warfighter [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Magazine
    USAF
    DMMA

