More than two dozen future U.S. Marines take the oath of enlistment during the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 20:04
|Photo ID:
|8182159
|VIRIN:
|231227-M-ZE895-1013
|Resolution:
|4389x2926
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT