Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Kyron Drones carries the American Flag onto the field prior to the start of the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane. Drones led his Virginia Tech Hokies to a 41-20 victory, and he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Date Taken: 12.27.2023