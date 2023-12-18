A joint-service color guard marches in the Military Bowl Parade prior to the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 8182153 VIRIN: 231227-M-ZE895-1000 Resolution: 4416x3840 Size: 7.15 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.