Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. H.C. “Barney” Barnum addresses the crowd during the Medal of Honor reception prior to the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8182155
|VIRIN:
|231227-M-ZE895-1004
|Resolution:
|2720x4080
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
