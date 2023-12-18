Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl [Image 3 of 8]

    Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Jackson 

    Communication Directorate             

    Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. H.C. “Barney” Barnum addresses the crowd during the Medal of Honor reception prior to the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 8182155
    VIRIN: 231227-M-ZE895-1004
    Resolution: 2720x4080
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Veterans
    Marine Corps
    Military Bowl
    Navy-Marine Corps Stadium

