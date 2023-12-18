Marines recognized, honored during 2023 Military Bowl

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jim Wellons, the assistant deputy commandant for Programs, Programs and Resources, speaks with Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. H.C. “Barney” Barnum, during the Medal of Honor reception prior to the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane.

