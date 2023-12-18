Kara Vick, a mission manager for the critical public facilities during the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission, oversees the placement of a module for the Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned temporary elementary school in Lahaina on Maui. The modules are a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, destroyed by the wildfires that engulfed the island in August 2023, displaying more than 600 students. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Carol E. Vernon)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8182114
|VIRIN:
|231225-A-FL476-1015
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction of temp school in Lahaina continues [Image 5 of 5], by Carol Vernon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JFO, RFO, EFO one mission; one Ohana – USACE employees deploy to assist Maui recovery from the wildfires
