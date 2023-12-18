Members of the Emergency Field Office gather around a conference table to discuss the daily missions, processes, and safety procedures needed to be successful in the field and oversee contractors. The EFO is similar to a project office. The EFO is the immediate support for the quality assurance representative working directly with local stakeholders and the community leaders. They are at the tip of the spear. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 18:23 Photo ID: 8182110 VIRIN: 231223-A-PA223-1004 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.66 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency Field Office supports Hawaii Wildfire Recovery [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.