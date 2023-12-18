Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Field Office supports Hawaii Wildfire Recovery [Image 1 of 5]

    Emergency Field Office supports Hawaii Wildfire Recovery

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Members of the Emergency Field Office gather around a conference table to discuss the daily missions, processes, and safety procedures needed to be successful in the field and oversee contractors. The EFO is similar to a project office. The EFO is the immediate support for the quality assurance representative working directly with local stakeholders and the community leaders. They are at the tip of the spear. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 18:23
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Field Office supports Hawaii Wildfire Recovery [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

