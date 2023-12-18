Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction of temporary school continues in Lahaina [Image 2 of 5]

    Construction of temporary school continues in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Carol Vernon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors place a module on the Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned temporary elementary school in Lahaina on Maui. The modules are a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, destroyed by the wildfires that engulfed the island in August 2023, displaying more than 600 students. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Carol E. Vernon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 18:23
    Photo ID: 8182111
    VIRIN: 231225-A-FL476-1020
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 658.39 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Construction of temporary school continues in Lahaina [Image 5 of 5], by Carol Vernon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    temporary school
    CPF
    hawaiiwildfire23

