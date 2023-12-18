Construction of temporary school continues in Lahaina

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors place a module on the Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned temporary elementary school in Lahaina on Maui. The modules are a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, destroyed by the wildfires that engulfed the island in August 2023, displaying more than 600 students. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Carol E. Vernon)

