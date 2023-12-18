Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RFO conducts a Rehearsal of Concept for Phase 2 of the Lahaina debris removal [Image 3 of 5]

    RFO conducts a Rehearsal of Concept for Phase 2 of the Lahaina debris removal

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Recovery Field Office members conduct a Rehearsal of Concept for Phase 2 of the Lahaina wildfire mission. The RFO serves as a mini district and an extension of the affected district. Operations, mission management, logistics, public affairs, internal review, and others operate and are housed in the RFO.

    12.15.2023
    12.27.2023
    Photo ID: 8182112
    231215-A-AZ289-1045
    Resolution: 2016x1134
    Size: 1.01 MB
    KIHEI, HI, US
    by Brigida Sanchez

