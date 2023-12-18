Recovery Field Office members conduct a Rehearsal of Concept for Phase 2 of the Lahaina wildfire mission. The RFO serves as a mini district and an extension of the affected district. Operations, mission management, logistics, public affairs, internal review, and others operate and are housed in the RFO.
This work, RFO conducts a Rehearsal of Concept for Phase 2 of the Lahaina debris removal [Image 5 of 5], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JFO, RFO, EFO one mission; one Ohana – USACE employees deploy to assist Maui recovery from the wildfires
