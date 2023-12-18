U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Support Function 3 action officers support the Hawaii Wildfire recover mission at the Joint Field Office, Dec. 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8182113
|VIRIN:
|231221-A-FL476-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE ESF3 action officers support the Hawaii Wildfire recover mission [Image 5 of 5], by Carol Vernon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JFO, RFO, EFO one mission; one Ohana – USACE employees deploy to assist Maui recovery from the wildfires
