U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, prepares for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. Marsh is the first active-duty officer from any branch of the military to represent at the national level of the Miss America organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8182043
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-UT528-1050
|Resolution:
|5280x3513
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
