USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, prepares for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. Marsh is the first active-duty officer from any branch of the military to represent at the national level of the Miss America organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

