U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, prepares for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. After graduating from U.S, Air Force Academy and becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, Marsh received a pilot slot and is currently deciding her career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8182045
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-UT528-1055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
