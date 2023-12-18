Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 9 of 11]

    USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, prepares for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. After graduating from U.S, Air Force Academy and becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, Marsh received a pilot slot and is currently deciding her career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 8182045
    VIRIN: 231219-F-UT528-1055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    USAFA
    AFIT
    Miss Colorado

