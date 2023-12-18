U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, prepares for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. After graduating from U.S, Air Force Academy and becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, Marsh received a pilot slot and is currently deciding her career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 8182047 VIRIN: 231219-F-UT528-1056 Resolution: 4707x3132 Size: 6.44 MB Location: NELLIS, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.