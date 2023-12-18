U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, left, gets buckled in for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. Marsh is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and is currently working on her master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School through the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Civilian Institution Programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 8182044 VIRIN: 231219-F-UT528-1053 Resolution: 4389x2920 Size: 6.25 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 11 of 11], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.