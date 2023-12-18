Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan prepares to transport mock patients to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a mass casualty exercise at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The three-hour exercise, which involved about a dozen organizations, provided realistic training to emergency responders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

