    Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise

    Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members prepare to transport a patient by ambulance to the BG Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic during a mass casualty exercise at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The three-hour exercise, which involved about a dozen organizations, provided realistic training to emergency responders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 8181406
    VIRIN: 231005-A-VY538-4829
    Resolution: 6336x4408
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    This work, Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise

    medical
    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

