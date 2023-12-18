Medical personnel prepare to treat a volunteer who is portraying a pregnant patient with serious injuries during a mass casualty exercise inside the BG Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The three-hour exercise, which involved about a dozen organizations, provided realistic training to emergency responders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 8181408 VIRIN: 231005-A-VY538-9476 Resolution: 4452x3388 Size: 2.38 MB Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.