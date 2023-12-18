Sgt. Madilyn Jimenez, right, who is assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Japan, treats a volunteer with a mock head injury during a mass casualty exercise inside the BG Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8181404
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-VY538-2814
|Resolution:
|5556x4120
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT