Camp Zama medics sharpen skills in mass casualty exercise

Sgt. Erick Menendez, right, who is assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Japan, treats a volunteer with a mock leg injury during a mass casualty exercise inside the BG Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The three-hour exercise, which involved about a dozen organizations, provided realistic training to emergency responders. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

