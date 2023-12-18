A C-130 loadmaster motions to personnel during Operation Desert Redhawk 2, Dec. 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Operation Desert Redhawk 2 is a coalition airborne and aerial delivery training exercise that provides specific emphasis on aerial delivery sustainment in support of ongoing warfighting functions. Executing routine airborne and airdrop missions helps bolster relations with the QJSF community and allows for cross-training on airdrop mission specifics between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 8181046 VIRIN: 231225-F-BQ566-1457 Resolution: 3826x2623 Size: 4.32 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.