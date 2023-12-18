U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise

Qatari Joint Special Forces board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 Dec. 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Operation Desert Redhawk 2 is a coalition airborne and aerial delivery training exercise that provided specific emphasis on aerial delivery sustainment in support of ongoing warfighting functions. Executing routine airborne and airdrop missions helps bolster relations with the QJSF community and allows for cross-training on airdrop mission specifics between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

