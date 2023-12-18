Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise [Image 13 of 13]

    U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, prepares to conduct a static-line jump during Operation Desert Redhawk 2, Dec. 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Operation Desert Redhawk 2 is a coalition airborne and aerial delivery training exercise that provides specific emphasis on aerial delivery sustainment in support of ongoing warfighting functions. Executing routine airborne and airdrop missions helps bolster relations with the QJSF community and allows for cross-training on airdrop mission specifics between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 08:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    C-130J
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense

