U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, perform static-line airborne jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Desert Redhawk 2, Dec. 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. More than 50 U.S. Paratroopers and Qatari Joint Special Forces operators conducted static-line airborne training during the operation. Executing routine airborne and airdrop missions helps bolster relations with the QJSF community and allows for cross-training on airdrop mission specifics between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 8181051 VIRIN: 231225-F-BQ566-1578 Resolution: 4802x3201 Size: 6.53 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.