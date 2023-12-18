C-130 aircrew members coordinate cargo and passenger loading during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 Dec. 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. More than 50 U.S. Paratroopers and Qatari Joint Special Forces operators conducted static-line airborne training during the operation. Executing routine airborne and airdrop missions helps bolster relations with the QJSF community and allows for cross-training on airdrop mission specifics between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 12.26.1262 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, U.S. Troops, Qatari Joint Special Forces conduct coalition airborne exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS