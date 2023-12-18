Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

231224-N-CO548-1150 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 24, 2023) University of Louisville Cardinals football team head coach Jeff Brohm, left, gives a jersey to selected honorary team captain Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd class Aaron Veale, from Ken., Louisville, during an open ship tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prior to the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

