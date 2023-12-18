Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

231224-N-CO548-1123 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 24, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Dixon Smith, left, presents the U.S. Grant Sharp Admiral’s Trophy to University of Southern California Trojans football team player Cooper Lovelace during an open ship tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

Date Taken: 12.24.2023