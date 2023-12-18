Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour [Image 2 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231224-N-CO548-1123 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 24, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Dixon Smith, left, presents the U.S. Grant Sharp Admiral’s Trophy to University of Southern California Trojans football team player Cooper Lovelace during an open ship tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Louisville
    Southern California
    Holiday Bowl
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN72

