Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

231224-N-CO548-1357 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 24, 2023) Commanding Officer Capt. Pete Riebe explains how flight operations are conducted during an open ship tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prior to the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

