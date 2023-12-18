Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

231224-N-CO548-1157 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 24, 2023) University of Southern California Trojans football team head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), exchange awards during an open ship tour prior to the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

