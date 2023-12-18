Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231224-N-CO548-1572 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 24, 2023) University of Southern California Trojans football team players touch an F/A-18E Super Hornet during an open ship tour aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prior to the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 06:56
    Photo ID: 8180680
    VIRIN: 231224-N-CO548-1572
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 2023 Holiday Bowl tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    Southern California
    Holiday Bowl
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT