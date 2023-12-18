Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training [Image 14 of 16]

    ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) complete a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. The relationship between U.S. special operations forces and the ROK dates back to the Korean War and has continued as one part of a holistic, integrated deterrence mechanism that addresses mutual defense priorities in the region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 00:39
    Photo ID: 8180155
    VIRIN: 231222-N-FU506-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1299
    Size: 394.86 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

