ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) complete a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. The relationship between U.S. special operations forces and the ROK dates back to the Korean War and has continued as one part of a holistic, integrated deterrence mechanism that addresses mutual defense priorities in the region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

