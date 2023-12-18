Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A combined team of Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) complete a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. The CULEX planners developed a dynamic FMP scenario that enabled participants to respond in a unique and realistic manner while maintaining proficiency in a variety of unique skills. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

    Special Operations Command (SOCOM)
    Indo Pacific Command

