ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

A combined team of Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) complete a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. The CULEX planners developed a dynamic FMP scenario that enabled participants to respond in a unique and realistic manner while maintaining proficiency in a variety of unique skills. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

