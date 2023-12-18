ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

A combined team of Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) clear a building during a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. Throughout the week-long training event, the combined team focused on maintaining a high level of proficiency in regular and long-range marksmanship, breaching and clearing techniques, and the ability to collaboratively operate together toward a combined objective. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

