ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) complete a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. U.S. SOCKOR maintains a regular rotation of special operations forces and enabling personnel from the Joint Services as a means for continuing the enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance that has existed for over 70 years. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Pvt. Seonghyeon Bae)

