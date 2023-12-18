ROK and U.S. special operators maintain proficiency, complete week-long training

Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, Sea Special Attack Team personnel, and U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) complete a regularly planned training event with a full-mission profile (FMP), culminating exercise (CULEX) on Dec. 22, 2023, at ROK Special Warfare School training range near Icheon, ROK. The CULEX planners developed a dynamic FMP scenario that enabled participants to respond in a unique and realistic manner. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Pvt. Seonghyeon Bae)

