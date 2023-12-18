Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryant De Los Reyes, 51st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory logistics technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. This year, PMEL calibrated about 4,500 pieces of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    Osan
    PMEL
    USFK
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Maintenance Squadron

