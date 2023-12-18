U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryant De Los Reyes, 51st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory logistics technician, changes out a circuit in a joint service electronic combat systems tester at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The tester is used for radar threat warning systems on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:53 Photo ID: 8178864 VIRIN: 231215-F-CN389-1076 Resolution: 5452x3627 Size: 9.96 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.