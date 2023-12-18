U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryant De Los Reyes, 51st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory logistics technician, works on his computer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. De Los Reyes categorizes equipment by highest priority, allowing critical equipment to be calibrated and sent back to the customer in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:53
|Photo ID:
|8178867
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-CN389-1143
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.05 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight
