Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryant De Los Reyes, 51st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory logistics technician, works on his computer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. De Los Reyes categorizes equipment by highest priority, allowing critical equipment to be calibrated and sent back to the customer in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

