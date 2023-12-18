Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryant De Los Reyes, 51st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory logistics technician, changes out a circuit in a joint service electronic combat systems tester at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The PMEL flight calibrates nearly every piece of equipment in every phase of maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

