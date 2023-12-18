Measuring with precision, keeping Osan ready to fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryant De Los Reyes, 51st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory logistics technician, uses an electronic height gauge to measure the flatness of one surface to another at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. This tool can measure 10 microinches which is 0.00001 inches. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

