JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) shakes hands with Capt. Kohji Myazaki, the new commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Escort Division 6, Escort Flotilla 2, Fleet Escort Force, during the change of command ceremony of Escort Division 6 held aboard the Kongō-class guided missile destroyer JS Kirishima (DDG 174). Myazaki, incoming commander of Escort Division 6, relieved Capt. Shigeki Yokoyama, outgoing commander, following 1 year and 4 months of his service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
