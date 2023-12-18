JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) receives a plaque from Capt. Shigeki Yokoyama, commander, Escort Division 6, Escort Flotilla 2, Fleet Escort Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), during the change of command ceremony as a sign of friendship and appreciation. During the event held aboard the Kongō-class guided missile destroyer JS Kirishima (DDG 174), JMSDF Capt. Kohji Myazaki, incoming commander of Escort Division 6, relieved Yokoyama, outgoing commander, following 1 year and 4 months of his service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

