    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Escort Division 6, Escort Flotilla 2, Fleet Escort Force, held aboard JS Kirishima (DDG 174). During the event, JMSDF Capt. Kohji Myazaki, incoming commander of Escort Division 6, relieved Capt. Shigeki Yokoyama, outgoing commander, following 1 year and 4 months of his service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    JMSDF
    CFAY
    FLEACT Yokosuka
    Escort Division 6

