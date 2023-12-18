YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Escort Division 6, Escort Flotilla 2, Fleet Escort Force, held aboard JS Kirishima (DDG 174). During the event, JMSDF Capt. Kohji Myazaki, incoming commander of Escort Division 6, relieved Capt. Shigeki Yokoyama, outgoing commander, following 1 year and 4 months of his service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 8178786 VIRIN: 231222-N-JT445-1009 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.11 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.