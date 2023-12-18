Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2023) Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) receives a plaque from Capt. Shigeki Yokoyama, commander, Escort Division 6, Escort Flotilla 2, Fleet Escort Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), during the change of command ceremony as a sign of friendship and appreciation. During the event held aboard the Kongō-class guided missile destroyer JS Kirishima (DDG 174), JMSDF Capt. Kohji Myazaki, incoming commander of Escort Division 6, relieved Yokoyama, outgoing commander, following 1 year and 4 months of his service. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 22:37
    Photo ID: 8178790
    VIRIN: 231222-N-JT445-1027
    Resolution: 6675x4455
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony
    JMSDF Escort Division 6 Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    CFAY
    FLEACT Yokosuka
    Escort Division 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT