    Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening [Image 6 of 11]

    Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Brown, 81st Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, interacts with top down bottom up shades at Fisher House 1 on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 19, 2023. The Fisher Houses on Keesler were designed to provide home-like accommodations to family members while their loved ones receive care at a military medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:17
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Fisher House Foundation

