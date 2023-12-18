Pamphlets containing information about the Fisher House Program lay on the table for guests to take at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 19, 2023. The Fisher Houses on Keesler were designed to provide home-like accommodations to family members while their loved ones receive care at a military medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 8178391 VIRIN: 231219-F-IE886-1005 Resolution: 5350x3567 Size: 6.21 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fisher House 1 hosts grand reopening [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.